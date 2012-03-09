Alon: No major overhauls planned at Calif refineries

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
HOUSTON, March 9 Alon USA Energy does not plan major turnaround work at its California refineries after restarting those plants early in the second quarter of 2012, company executives said in a conference call with investors on Friday. The three refineries with a combined throughput of 94,000 barrels per day (bpd) are integrated to work as one unit and were shut in the fourth quarter of 2011 due to a collapse in West Coast refining margins. The company elected to perform overhauls on the plants in first quarter of this year.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.