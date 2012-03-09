版本:
Alon: No major overhauls planned at Calif refineries

HOUSTON, March 9 Alon USA Energy 
does not plan major turnaround work at its California refineries
after restarting those plants early in the second quarter of
2012, company executives said in a conference call with
investors on Friday.	
    The three refineries with a combined throughput of 94,000
barrels per day (bpd) are integrated to work as one unit and
were shut in the fourth quarter of 2011 due to a collapse in
West Coast refining margins.	
    The company elected to perform overhauls on the plants in
first quarter of this year.

