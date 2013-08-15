Asphalt tank fire at Paramount's Elk Grove plant under control-Cosumnes Fire Dept

Aug 15 Firefighters had contained a blaze that broke out Thursday morning in an overheated asphalt tank at Paramount Petroleum's asphalt refinery in Elk Grove, California, near Sacramento, the local fire department said.

The fire, which started at 9:47 a.m. PDT (1647 GMT), was brought under control by 12 noon PDT (1900 GMT), said John Michelini, deputy chief of the Cosumnes Fire Department.

The cause of overheating is under investigation and there were no major injuries, he said.

The tank contained 181,000 gallons of multi-grade asphalt, none of which spilled, Michelini said.

Paramount Petroleum Corp, which manufactures paving and industrial asphalt products, is a subsidiary of Alon USA.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.