BP starting L.A. refinery crude unit overhaul -trade

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
HOUSTON, March 12 BP Plc's 253,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, was beginning a planned overhaul of a crude distillation unit on Monday, West Coast spot market trade sources said. The refinery warned of planned flaring during the next two weeks in a notice filed with the South Coast Air Quality Management District. An alkylation unit is expected to be included in the work. A BP representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.