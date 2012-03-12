版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 12日 星期一

BP starting L.A. refinery crude unit overhaul -trade

HOUSTON, March 12 BP Plc's 253,000
barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson,
California, was beginning a planned overhaul of a crude
distillation unit on Monday, West Coast spot market trade
sources said.	
    The refinery warned of planned flaring during the next two
weeks in a notice filed with the South Coast Air Quality
Management District. An alkylation unit is expected to be
included in the work.	
    A BP representative was not immediately available to discuss
refinery operations.

