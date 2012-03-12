BP starting L.A. refinery crude unit overhaul -trade

HOUSTON, March 12 BP Plc's 253,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, was beginning a planned overhaul of a crude distillation unit on Monday, West Coast spot market trade sources said. The refinery warned of planned flaring during the next two weeks in a notice filed with the South Coast Air Quality Management District. An alkylation unit is expected to be included in the work. A BP representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.