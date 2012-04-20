BP restarts L.A. refinery crude unit, coker-sources

BRIEF-MDA to acquire Digitalglobe
* Transaction expected to be accretive to operating earnings per share in 2018
HOUSTON, April 20 A crude distillation unit and a coking unit are back in production at BP Plc's 253,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California following a six-week overhaul, sources familiar with refinery operations said.
The restart of both units took place this week, the sources said, after the completion of maintenance and repairs that began on March 12.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.
Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
* Royal Bank of Canada - Jennifer Tory, currently group head personal & commercial bank (P&CB) will assume role of chief administrative officer