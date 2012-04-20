版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 20日 星期五 23:28 BJT

BP restarts L.A. refinery crude unit, coker-sources

HOUSTON, April 20 A crude distillation unit and a coking unit are back in production at BP Plc's 253,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California following a six-week overhaul, sources familiar with refinery operations said.

The restart of both units took place this week, the sources said, after the completion of maintenance and repairs that began on March 12.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.

