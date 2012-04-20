BP restarts L.A. refinery crude unit, coker-sources

HOUSTON, April 20 A crude distillation unit and a coking unit are back in production at BP Plc's 253,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California following a six-week overhaul, sources familiar with refinery operations said.

The restart of both units took place this week, the sources said, after the completion of maintenance and repairs that began on March 12.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.