公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 6日 星期五

BP Carson refinery sees no impact from compressor trip -sources

HOUSTON, July 5 A brief compressor malfunction at BP Plc's 253,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, had no significant impact on operations at the refinery on Tuesday, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Thursday.

"It went down and came back in a few minutes," one of the sources said.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

