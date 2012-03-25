BP L.A. refinery warns of flaring -filing

HOUSTON, March 25 BP Plc's 253,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, warned of planned flaring between Monday and Thursday, according to a notice the refinery filed on Sunday with California pollution regulators. BP began a planned overhaul of a crude distillation unit, a coking unit and an alkylation unit on March 12, according to sources familiar with refinery operations. The overhaul was expected to continue for several weeks.