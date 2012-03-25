版本:
BP L.A. refinery warns of flaring -filing

HOUSTON, March 25 BP Plc's 253,000 barrel
per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California,
warned of planned flaring between Monday and Thursday, according
to a notice the refinery filed on Sunday with California
pollution regulators.	
    BP began a planned overhaul of a crude distillation unit, a
coking unit and an alkylation unit on March 12, according to
sources familiar with refinery operations. The overhaul was
expected to continue for several weeks.

