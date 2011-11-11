BP Carson refinery restarting unit after maintenance

HOUSTON Nov 11 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 253,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, was restarting a unit after planned maintenance at the refinery, according to a notice the refinery filed on Friday with California state pollution regulators.

The refinery began seasonal maintenance in late October that was expected to last through mid-November. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)