EU watchdog says too soon for new blockchain rules
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
Oct 25 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 265,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, was preparing on Tuesday for a seasonal overhaul, set to begin on Wednesday and last through Nov. 15, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
The overhaul was described as "routine, seasonal work" by one of the sources as the refinery moves from summer gasoline production to making winter-blend fuel.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
* several of the automobiles plants, such as Melfi, Cassino and Sevel, maintained or improved performance and employees will receive an average bonus of around 1,320 euros
* Has filed an abbreviated new drug application with U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Clindamycin