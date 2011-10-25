BP L.A. refinery prepares for maintenance -sources

Oct 25 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 265,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, was preparing on Tuesday for a seasonal overhaul, set to begin on Wednesday and last through Nov. 15, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The overhaul was described as "routine, seasonal work" by one of the sources as the refinery moves from summer gasoline production to making winter-blend fuel.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)