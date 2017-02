HOUSTON Feb 29 BP Plc's idled 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery will remain shut into April for repairs from a Feb 17 fire and planned maintenance originally scheduled for later in the year, the company said on Wednesday.

The company said combining the work will reduce the amount of time the refinery will be shut.

The refinery is third largest on the U.S. West Coast and the largest in Washington state.