2012年 5月 8日

BP restarting Washington state refinery -sources

HOUSTON May 7 BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day Cherry Point, Washington, refinery was restarting on Monday after being shut for nearly three months following a fire in the refinery's central crude distillation unit, said sources familiar with refinery operations.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

"They're making progress on the restart," one of the sources said. "They have several days to go before they're completely back, but they're making progress."

