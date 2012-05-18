BP Cherry Point refinery restart remains on-track -sources

HOUSTON May 18 The restart of BP Plc's
225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery
was continuing on Friday despite the release of sulfur dioxide
on Thursday from depressuring a unit, said sources familiar with
refinery operations.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the
refinery.
"Depressuring a unit" often indicates that a refining unit
is being taken out of production. In this case, it was a minor
incident at the Cherry Point refinery, one of the sources said.
The Cherry Point refinery was shut on Feb. 17 by a fire in
the central crude distillation unit, which does the initial
refining of crude oil at the refinery and provides feedstock for
all other units. BP began the restart on May 7 after three
months of repairs, but halted it on May 10. The restart resumed
by May 14.