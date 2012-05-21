版本:
Restarting BP Wash. refinery output resumed over weekend -sources

HOUSTON May 21 BP Plc's 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, which is in restart, resumed motor fuel production over the weekend, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.

The refinery's restart continues with full production expected by the end of May, the sources said. The refinery was shut by a Feb. 17 fire in its central crude distillation unit. The refinery began restarting on May 7.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the Cherry Point refinery.

