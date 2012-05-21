Restarting BP Wash. refinery output resumed over weekend -sources

BRIEF-B&G Foods sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON May 21 BP Plc's 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, which is in restart, resumed motor fuel production over the weekend, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.
The refinery's restart continues with full production expected by the end of May, the sources said. The refinery was shut by a Feb. 17 fire in its central crude distillation unit. The refinery began restarting on May 7.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the Cherry Point refinery.
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
Feb 21 Canadian meat packaging goods company Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140 million and related costs.