BP Wash. refinery still targeting end-May for return-sources

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
HOUSTON May 24 BP Plc's 225,000 barrel-per-day Cherry Point, Washington refinery was still targeting the end of May to return the refinery to full production after a three-month shutdown for repairs following a February fire, sources familiar with refinery operations said Thursday.
Gasoline prices in the Portland market shot up 59 cents on Wednesday on rumors of problems with the restart.
The restart continued, the sources said, with occasional flaring as production was synchronized between restarting units.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.