BP Wash. refinery still targeting end-May for return-sources

HOUSTON May 24 BP Plc's 225,000 barrel-per-day Cherry Point, Washington refinery was still targeting the end of May to return the refinery to full production after a three-month shutdown for repairs following a February fire, sources familiar with refinery operations said Thursday.

Gasoline prices in the Portland market shot up 59 cents on Wednesday on rumors of problems with the restart.

The restart continued, the sources said, with occasional flaring as production was synchronized between restarting units.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.