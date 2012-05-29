BP Cherry Point refinery at normal ops -sources

BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines qtrly basic income per share C$0.02
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
HOUSTON May 29 BP Plc's 225,000-barrel-per-day Cherry Point, Washington, refinery was operating normally on Tuesday after a completing a plantwide restart, sources familiar with refinery operations said.
It was the first time the refinery had operated normally since a Feb. 17 fire in the central crude distillation unit shut the entire plant. The crude distillation unit does the initial refining of crude oil coming into the refinery and provides feedstock for all other production units.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
* Releases fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Elementia Sab De Cv * Elementia announces fourth quarter 2016 results * Q4 revenue $5.45 billion Further company coverage: