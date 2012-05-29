版本:
2012年 5月 30日

BP Cherry Point refinery at normal ops -sources

HOUSTON May 29 BP Plc's 225,000-barrel-per-day Cherry Point, Washington, refinery was operating normally on Tuesday after a completing a plantwide restart, sources familiar with refinery operations said.

It was the first time the refinery had operated normally since a Feb. 17 fire in the central crude distillation unit shut the entire plant. The crude distillation unit does the initial refining of crude oil coming into the refinery and provides feedstock for all other production units.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

