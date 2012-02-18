UPDATE 4-Crews extinguish fire at BP's Cherry Point, Wash, refinery

* Refinery still operating, all workers accounted for
* Wholesale gasoline jumps in LA market after fire
* Refinery's hydrocracker cited 12 times in 2010
SEATTLE/HOUSTON, Feb 17 A large blaze on
Friday afternoon shut the only crude distillation unit at BP
Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point
refinery, the largest in Washington state, according to sources
familiar with refinery operations.
BP spokesman Scott Dean declined to discuss the status of
specific units following the blaze, but did say the refinery in
Ferndale, Washington, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Seattle,
continued to operate on Friday night.
Initial local media reports said the fire was in a storage
unit at the refinery, but local television showed flames rising
several stories near a large production unit, causing plumes of
heavy black smoke that could be seen for miles.
BP has accounted for all workers, Dean said. One worker was
taken to a local hospital for observation following a minor
injury.
West Coast refined products traders said a
7.5-cent jump in wholesale gasoline prices in the Los Angeles
market on Friday afternoon was due to the shutdown of the crude
distillation unit, which does the intial refining of crude oil
coming into the refinery and provides feedstock for all other
units.
March-delivery California gasoline sold in Los
Angeles market at 22 cents a gallon over the price for April
NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
Those trade sources also said other units at the
refinery could continue to operate while the crude unit is out
of production utilizing feedstocks already on hand or, if need
be, purchased on the open market.
The fire broke out at about 2:30 p.m. local time (2230 GMT)
and was extinguished an hour and a half later, Dean said. The
refinery's own fire crews battled the blaze with the aid of
surrounding fire departments, including Whatcom County Fire
District 7 in Ferndale.
Washington's workplace safety regulator, the Department of
Labor & Industries had dispatched two inspectors to the refinery
to begin a probe of the fire and its cause.
"One of the things we'll be looking at is did their
firefighters respond correctly to the fire," said Hector Castro,
department spokesman.
In 2010, Labor & Industries issued 12 citations for serious
violations in the safe management of processes involving highly
hazardous chemicals at the hydrocracking unit.
Castro said he didn't know if that was the unit involved in
Friday's blaze.
BP did not appeal the citations, corrected the problems and
paid $69,200 in fines, he said.
BP's Texas City, Texas, refinery was the site of one of the
worst refinery disasters in the past decade when 15 workers were
killed in a 2005 blast.
A federal investigation found extensive failures in the
process safety management at the Texas City refinery.
BP also launched an independent probe of safety at its U.S.
refineries and found problems at all five. The company spent
over $1 billion improving the Texas City refinery.
BP has been praised by the United Steelworkers union, which
represents most U.S. refinery workers, for the company's efforts
to improve safety at its refineries since the Texas City blast.
In Washington state, the most recent refinery explosion was
a deadly blast in April 2010 at Tesoro Corp's Anacortes,
Washington, refinery that claimed the lives of seven workers.
West Coast trade saouces said the crude unit may be able to
quickly return to production if the damage is not extensive.