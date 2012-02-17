版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 18日 星期六 07:26 BJT

BP says no reports of injuries in Washington refinery fire

Feb 17 BP Plc said no injuries have been reported in a large fire at its 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery.

"There are no reports of injuries," said BP spokesman Scott Dean. "That's the good news."

Dean said firefighters continued to battle the blaze at the refinery.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐