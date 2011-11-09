版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 9日 星期三 08:13 BJT

BP restarting Washington refinery units-filing

HOUSTON Nov 8 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery was finishing restarts of units that underwent a month-long overhaul, according to a notice filed with Washington state pollution regulators.

A BP spokesman was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

A hydrocracking unit, two reformers, a naphtha hydrotreater, coker heaters, a calciner and and a flare gas recovery unit underwent work during the overhaul, according to the notice. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Carol Bishopric)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐