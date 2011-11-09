BP restarting Washington refinery units-filing

BRIEF-HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud reports 4.9% passive stake in Twitter
* HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud reports 4.9pct passive stake in twitter inc as of December 31, 2016
HOUSTON Nov 8 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery was finishing restarts of units that underwent a month-long overhaul, according to a notice filed with Washington state pollution regulators.
A BP spokesman was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.
A hydrocracking unit, two reformers, a naphtha hydrotreater, coker heaters, a calciner and and a flare gas recovery unit underwent work during the overhaul, according to the notice. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud reports 4.9pct passive stake in twitter inc as of December 31, 2016
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The Chicago Stock Exchange has proposed a new speed bump that certain traders could bypass if they agree to strict trading obligations on the exchange aimed at making it easier for others to buy and sell stocks, according to a regulatory filing.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 5.94 percent passive stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kkBxab] Further company coverage: