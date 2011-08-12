BP Texas City gasoil release over - official

HOUSTON Aug 12 A release of gasoil vapor at BP Plc's (BP.L) 406,570 barrel-per-day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery has ended, the Texas City emergency management director said on Friday.

The release of the vapor cloud raised the possibility of a shelter-in-place order being issued for Texas City residents, said Bruce Clawson, the city's emergency management director.

The Texas City refinery, which is among the 10 largest in the United States, continued to operate through the release, which began at about 12:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT), Clawson said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)