Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
HOUSTON Aug 12 A release of gasoil vapor at BP Plc's (BP.L) 406,570 barrel-per-day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery has ended, the Texas City emergency management director said on Friday.
The release of the vapor cloud raised the possibility of a shelter-in-place order being issued for Texas City residents, said Bruce Clawson, the city's emergency management director.
The Texas City refinery, which is among the 10 largest in the United States, continued to operate through the release, which began at about 12:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT), Clawson said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.