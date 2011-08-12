BP says Texas City cokers operating normally

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
HOUSTON Aug 12 The coking units at BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery were operating normally after a vapor release, a company spokesman said.
"We had an emissions event at our Texas City coker about noon (CDT 1700 GMT)," said BP spokesman Daren Beaudo in a statement. "A relief valve lifted for a matter of minutes. We believe it was a short duration event but we notified the city and have environmental monitoring taking place to evaluate potential community impact. The cokers are operating normally." (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.