2011年 8月 13日

BP says Texas City cokers operating normally

HOUSTON Aug 12 The coking units at BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery were operating normally after a vapor release, a company spokesman said.

"We had an emissions event at our Texas City coker about noon (CDT 1700 GMT)," said BP spokesman Daren Beaudo in a statement. "A relief valve lifted for a matter of minutes. We believe it was a short duration event but we notified the city and have environmental monitoring taking place to evaluate potential community impact. The cokers are operating normally." (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays)

