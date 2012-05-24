版本:
BP reports FCCU shutdown at Texas City refinery

May 24 BP Plc has shut the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit 3 (FCCU) at its Texas City refinery for repairs, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

"Operations will follow normal shutdown procedures to minimize emissions," the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

The unit will be shutdown from May 24-27, the filing added.

