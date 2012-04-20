BP says Texas City refinery unit hit by lightning

BRIEF-Husky Energy reports Q4 FFO of $0.67 per share
* Husky Energy reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
HOUSTON, April 20 Lightning struck a unit and knocked out a compressor at BP Plc's 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery on Friday afternoon, igniting a small fire that has been extinguished, a company spokesman said.
The unit was likely knocked out of production, said BP spokesman Scott Dean.
The Galveston County Daily News reported on its website that lightning strick a hydrocracking unit called an ultracracker at the refinery. No injuries were reported.
* Husky Energy reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
Feb 24 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc for an equity value of about C$3.1 billion ($2.4 billion).
* Anticipate capital spending, excluding acquisitions, of $75-$85 million during 2017, inclusive of work being completed at Roxboro