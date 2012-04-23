BP Texas City HCU seen back by week end-sources

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
HOUSTON, April 23 A hydrocracking unit (HCU) shut by April 20 thunderstorms was expected back in operation by the weekend of April 28-29 at BP Plc's 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations. BP filed a notice with Texas pollution regulators on Sunday saying the unit would undergo maintenance through Thursday.
The April 20 shutdown triggered a fire at the Texas City refinery, which was brought under control within a half-hour. The HCU uses hydrogen to boost motor fuel production.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.