No restart date for BP Texas City FCC-sources

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
HOUSTON May 24 No restart date has been set for the restart of 125,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit No. 3 at BP Plc's 406,570 bpd Texas City, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Thursday.
The FCC was shut early Thursday for repairs, according to a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators. FCC No. 3, the larger of two at the Texas City refinery, began restarting Monday after being shut for a five-month overhaul.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.