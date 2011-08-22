BP Texas City FCC No. 1 back in production-sources

HOUSTON Aug 22 Gasoline-producing fluidic
catalytic cracking unit No. 1 was back in production on
Saturday at BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 406,570 barrel per day (bpd)
Texas City, Texas, refinery, a few hours after a malfunction
stopped its output, sources said on Monday.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at BP's
largest U.S. refinery. The refinery is the fifth-largest in the
nation, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
The loss of a blower sent the FCC, the smaller of two at
the Texas City refinery, out of production on Saturday morning,
but the unit was returned to operation later that day,
according to the sources familiar with refinery operations.
