UPDATE 2-BP refinery leaks acid in Texas City; no injuries

* BP, city officials call leak minor
* No injuries reported to BP, city officials
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, March 27 Hydrofluoric acid (HF) leaked
from an alkylation unit at BP Plc's
406,570-barrels-per-day refinery in Texas City, Texas on Tuesday
morning, triggering alarms in the plant and warnings to area
residents, company and city officials said.
No injuries were reported at the refinery, the fifth-largest
in the United States, or in the surrounding community, the
officials said.
"We have a small leak of hydrofluoric acid at the refinery,"
BP spokesman Tom Mueller said shortly after 10 a.m. local time
(1500 GMT). "Water is being sprayed on it. We expect to secure
the leak shortly."
Water cannons surrounding alkylation unit 3 were triggered
when monitors detected the leak, Mueller said. Workers in the
refinery not battling the leak were ordered to shelter in place.
The cause of the leak has not been determined, and Mueller
declined to say whether gasoline production had been affected.
Hydrofluoric acid can damage skin, eyes, lungs, bones and
the heart in humans. Exposure can be fatal, and HF acid can form
into vapor clouds that are able to spread over large distances.
Water cannons are used to prevent a vapor cloud from
forming. The HF clings to water droplets and falls to the
ground. Workers trying to secure a leak wear protective
clothing.
Environmental groups and the United Steelworkers union,
which represents most U.S. refinery workers, have campaigned for
HF alkylation units to be replaced with units using sulfuric
acid in order to prevent HF vapor cloud exposure.
Texas City officials notified residents of the leak shortly
before 9 a.m. local time. No orders for residents to remain
indoors had been issued as of 10:30 a.m.
BP's Texas City plant was the site of the worst refinery
disaster in the past decade when 15 workers were killed and 180
others injured by an explosion on March 23, 2005.
BP's term of probation for a violation of federal
environmental law in the 2005 explosion ended this month.
An alkylation unit uses refining byproducts to make
octane-boosting components that are added to gasoline.
The U.S. Chemical Safety Board and U.S. Occupational Safety
and Health Administration are investigating an HF acid leak
earlier this month at Citgo Petroleum Corp's
163,000-bpd Corpus Christi, Texas refinery.
The Chemical Safety Board called a 2009 explosion on the HF
alkylation unit at Citgo's Corpus Christi plant a near-miss of
widespread exposure of HF acid in a community surrounding a
refinery.