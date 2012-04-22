BP plans Texas City HCU repair after storm shutdown

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Kewaunee Scientific Corp- order backlog is at $106.9 million at January 31, 2017, as compared to $95.2 million at January 31, 2016
HOUSTON, April 22 BP Plc's 406,570-barrels-per-day Texas City, Texas refinery plans to repair a hydrocracking unit after a Friday storm knocked out the HCU, a notice the refinery filed with Texas pollution regulators on Sunday showed.
The refinery began emptying the hydrocracker of feedstocks on Sunday, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Emptying the unit of feedstock could continue until Thursday morning.
Removing the feedstock is needed before repairs can begin.
The hydrocracker was shut on Friday afternoon after powerful thunderstorms knocked the unit out of production and triggered a brief fire that was brought under control a short time later. No injuries were reported due to the fire.
* Kewaunee Scientific Corp- order backlog is at $106.9 million at January 31, 2017, as compared to $95.2 million at January 31, 2016
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday and the Dow snapped a 12-day winning streak as investors awaited President Donald Trump's address to Congress, while a disappointing profit outlook from Target dragged down retailers.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service in the next few months that offers the four major U.S. broadcast networks plus cable channels, YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki said on Tuesday.