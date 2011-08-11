版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 11日 星期四 23:06 BJT

BP says no unit upset at Texas City refinery

HOUSTON Aug 11 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) said on Thursday that a unit at its 437,080 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas, did not have an upset on Wednesday, contrary to a report of flaring to the National Response Center.

Spokesman Daren Beaudo said operators thought there was a unit upset, so nonessential workers left the unit while others investigated.

"Upon investigation, it was determined that there was no emissions event. The unit is operating normally," he said, declining to identify the unit. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

