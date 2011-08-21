版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 21日 星期日 23:24 BJT

BP Texas City gasoline unit malfunctions -filing

HOUSTON Aug 21 A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit malfunctioned on Saturday at BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery, according to a notice filed with Texas pollutions regulators.

FCC No. 1 tripped out of production due to the loss of a blower on Saturday morning, according to the notice BP filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Operators stabilized the unit after the malfunction.

BP's Texas City refinery is the fifth-largest in the United States, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐