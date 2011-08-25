BP Texas City ops unaffected by power glitch-sources

HOUSTON Aug 25 Operations at BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery were unaffected by a brief Thursday morning power spike, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

"A couple of air blowers tripped off, but they were turned right back on," one of the sources said.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery, which is the fifth-largest in the United States, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays)