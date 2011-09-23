版本:
BP Texas City plant not hit by power outage-sources

HOUSTON, Sept 23 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 437,080 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas, was largely unaffected by a substation fire that disrupted power at refineries in that area Thursday night, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Friday.

While some equipment at BP's refinery flickered off and on when a fire erupted at a Texas-New Mexico Power Co substation, processing units continued operating on power from the refinery's co-generation plant, the sources said. The refinery was operating normally on Friday, they said.

A BP spokesman declined comment. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

