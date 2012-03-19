版本:
BP's Whiting refinery ops back to normal-sources

HOUSTON, March 19 BP Plc's 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery was back to normal operations on Monday following a unit tripping out of production on Sunday, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The malfunction on Sunday did not impact production at the refinery, the sources said.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.

