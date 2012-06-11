版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 05:09 BJT

BP Whiting refinery returns crude unit to service -sources

HOUSTON, June 11 BP Plc's 405,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, returned a 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit to service over the weekend, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.

The crude unit, the smallest of three at the refinery, was shut for repairs on June 1.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery on Monday.

