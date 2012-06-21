版本:
2012年 6月 22日 星期五

Fire extinguished at BP Whiting-report

HOUSTON, June 21 BP Plc's 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery was operating at full capacity following a fire in a sulfur plant, according to a report by NWI.com, the website for the Northwest Indiana Times.

Two workers were taken to a Chicago hospital following the fire.

BP was not immediately available for comment.

