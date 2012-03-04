BP restarts Whiting refinery unit -filing

BRIEF-NGEX reports 2016 results
HOUSTON, March 4 BP Plc's 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery restarted a tail gas unit on Thursday following a malfunction, according to a notice the refinery filed on Friday with state and national pollution regulators.
A tail gas unit is part of the hydrotreater system that removes sulfur from motor fuels in compliance with federal environmental regulations.
The malfunction occurred before the shutdown on Saturday of the Enbridge Inc 14/64 pipeline, which supplies crude oil to Chicago-area refineries like BP's Whiting refinery.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as a booming jobs market in China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.
SANTIAGO, Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.