BP Whiting restarting crude unit, coker -sources

HOUSTON Nov 15 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery began restarting a crude distillation unit and a coking unit on Tuesday after a two-week overhaul, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The units were shut on Oct. 31 for the planned work.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)

