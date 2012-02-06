BP restarts Whiting refinery FCC-sources

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON Feb 6 BP Plc's 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana refinery returned a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit to production on Saturday, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
The FCC was shut last week for repairs, trade sources told Reuters on Friday.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the Whiting refinery.
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.