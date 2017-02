HOUSTON, Aug 1 A crude unit was shut over the weekend at BP Plc's ( BP.L ) 405,000-barrels-per-day Whiting, Indiana refinery for work, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Monday.

Chicago market gasoline rose 1.5 cents in late afternoon trade due to the shutdown.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.

The crude unit, one of three at the refinery, is one of the plant's smaller crude distillation units. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)