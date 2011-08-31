BP Whiting delays start of new crude unit -sources

Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
HOUSTON Aug 31 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) has pushed back the start date for a replacement crude distillation unit at its 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery to October 2012 from August 2012, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
The change in schedule for the crude unit will not delay the completion of the Whiting refinery modernization project in 2013, according to the sources.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays)
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday due to pressure from a stronger yen ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 A senior Chinese insurance regulator warned against the industry's reckless overseas investment, saying some insurers behaved recklessly when it came to offshore acquisitions, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday.