BP Whiting delays start of new crude unit -sources

HOUSTON Aug 31 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) has pushed back the start date for a replacement crude distillation unit at its 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery to October 2012 from August 2012, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

The change in schedule for the crude unit will not delay the completion of the Whiting refinery modernization project in 2013, according to the sources.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays)