版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 30日 星期五 22:30 BJT

BP restarts Whiting, Indiana CDU-sources

Sept 30 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) has finished restarting a crude distillation unit at its 405,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana, that was shut earlier this week for unplanned work, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Friday.

Operations at the plant were normal on Friday, the sources said.

A BP spokesman declined comment. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐