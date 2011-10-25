BP's Whiting refinery to undergo work in 4Q

Oct 25 BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana, will undergo a month of planned work during the fourth quarter this year, the company said on Tuesday in its third-quarter earnings release.

The company said the work would "affect approximately half of its crude capacity for the expected one-month duration of the outage."

The work had been slated for October, but a spokesman said the refinery was operating normally and declined further comment. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)