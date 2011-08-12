版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 13日 星期六 03:15 BJT

BP-Husky Toledo FCC back in operation -city

HOUSTON Aug 12 A gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracker was back in operation by Friday at the BP-Husky 131,400 barrel per day (bpd) Toledo, Ohio, refinery, according to the Toledo Division of Environmental Services.

The unit malfunctioned earlier in the week and a bypass had to be placed on a portion of the unit, the agency said.

The BP-Husky refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) and Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO). (Reporting by Erwin Seba)

