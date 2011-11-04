CORRECTION - NOV 4 - Three workers hurt in Calumet, La. refinery accident-report

Nov 4 Three contract workers were injured in an accident at Calumet Specialty Products Partners' (CLMT.O) refinery in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Friday while performing routine maintenance on a diesel hydrotreater, a local media report said.

Safety officials at the 57,000 barrels per day refinery were investigating the accident, the news report with Shreveporttimes.com said.

The workers were taken to local hospital for treatment, the report said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)