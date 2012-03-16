Calumet Superior refinery shut due to power outage

March 16 Calumet Specialty Partners' 34,300-barrels-per-day Superior, Wisconsin refinery was knocked out of production on Friday morning by a brief power interruption, a report by the Duluth News Tribune said.

"The outage, which apparently was triggered somewhere other than the refinery, happened at about 6:45 a.m.," the report said, quoting refinery manager David Podratz.

"While it only lasted a few seconds, it was enough to trigger the plant to shut down."

Calumet bought Murphy Oil Corp's refinery in Superior in July last year. Aside from refining motor fuels, the company also processes specialty products such as lubricants, solvents and waxes used in consumer, automotive and industrial products.