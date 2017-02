Oct 11 Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 192,500 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery resumed normal operations on Tuesday after an overnight sulfur plant malfunction, according to local media reports.

The refinery returned to normal operations on Tuesday morning, according to WDSU-TV.

An Exxon representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations. Exxon operates the refinery, which is a 50-50 joint venture with Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)