UPDATE 1-Chevron reports flaring at El Segundo refinery

* Unplanned flaring at California refinery-filing
* More flaring due Dec 3 to Dec 9 - filing
Dec 2 Chevron reported unplanned
flaring at its 265,500 barrel-per-day refinery in El Segundo,
California, in a filing with state pollution regulators.
The filing with South Coast Air Quality Management District
said the flaring began at 10:15 a.m. (local time) on Friday,
and was to last until Saturday morning.
In a separate filing with the regulator, the company said
flaring would occur from Dec.3 to Dec. 9 at the refinery.
A company spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are
interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown.