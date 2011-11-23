Chevron reports unit upset at Old Ocean chemical plant

Nov 23 Chevron reported an upset of the co-generation units at its Old Ocean, Texas, petrochemical facility, in a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The facility at Old Ocean has a 247,000 barrel-per-day refinery owned by ConocoPhillips and a chemical plant -- owned by ChevronPhillips -- jointly owned by ConocoPhillips and Chevron.

Conoco also reported a unit upset at its Sweeny refinery, in a separate filing. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta)