Chevron Mississippi refinery starts hydrogen plant-filing

HOUSTON Feb 12 Chevron Corp's 330,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery began the start up of hydrogen plant on Friday, according to a notice filed with state and federal regulators on Saturday.

The start-up resulted in flaring of nitrogen oxide at the refinery, according to a notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

