Chevron shuts Miss. refinery unit - filing, report

HOUSTON, July 1 Chevron Corp's 330,000-barrels-per-day Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery shut a unit on Friday, according to a regulatory filing and a local media report.

The unit was shut due to equipment failure, the notice filed with the U.S. National Response Center said. The Sun-Herald newspaper of Gulfport, Mississippi reported the unit was shut as part of an overhaul under way at the refinery.