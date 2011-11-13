版本:
Chevron starts Pascagoula, Miss., hydrogen unit-filing

HOUSTON Nov 13 Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 330,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery was starting a hydrogen unit on Friday, according to a notice the refnery filed with state and federal pollution regulators.

During the start-up the refinery exceeded the amount of nitrogen oxides it is allowed to release under its operating permits, according to a copy of the notice filed with the U.S National Response Center. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Maureen Bavdek)

