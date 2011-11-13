Chevron starts Pascagoula, Miss., hydrogen unit-filing

BRIEF-Aveda Transportation and Energy Services announces filing of final prospectus for previously announced public offering
Feb 9 Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc
HOUSTON Nov 13 Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 330,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery was starting a hydrogen unit on Friday, according to a notice the refnery filed with state and federal pollution regulators.
During the start-up the refinery exceeded the amount of nitrogen oxides it is allowed to release under its operating permits, according to a copy of the notice filed with the U.S National Response Center. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Maureen Bavdek)
Feb 9 Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc
(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comments, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors showed an insatiable demand for fixed income during the latest week, handing over the most cash in about seven months to managers of U.S.-based taxable-bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The funds gathered $7.5 billion during the week through Feb. 8, marking the sixth straight week of inflows and their strongest sales result since the week that e
* Talend reports record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results