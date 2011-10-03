Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 3 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) was set begin construction of a $1.4-billion base oil plant at its 330,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery on Monday, according to a local media report.
The long-planned project will provide 1,000 jobs during two years of construction that will boost motor oil output from the refinery, according to a report posted on the website of the Mississippi Press.
Chevron had not yet responded to a Reuters' request for comment.
Houston-based engineering company KBR Inc (KBR.N) is in charge of the construction. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.